Hurry Up and Snag a Round-Trip Flight to Europe for Under $200

No one ever said that having the time of your life in Europe meant cashing in a full paycheck. With budget airlines like WOW Air offering frequently low rates to destinations like Reykjavik, Tel Aviv, and elsewhere, it's actually easier than ever.
Right now, for example, round-trip flights to Reyjavik are going for as low as $190 from Pittsburgh for flights in September, October, and November. Some of the cheapest round-trip flights are those jetting off to the Iceland capital city -- which is the perfect place to kick off one of the most spectacular road trips in the world, by the way. Some other cheap-as-hell routes, in descending order, include: $340 round-trips from San Francisco, $300 round-trips from New York City, and $280 round-trips from Boston.
You may want to think twice before dropping your hard-earned cash, of course. Despite its super-affordable prices, WOW Air is still a budget airline and is known for charging tall fees for the basics. Stuff that other airlines might be more lax on include seat selection, its carry-on and checked-bag policy, and all snacks and refreshments. (If you like a bag of peanuts or a cup of water, you will probably have to pay for them.)
All that said, WOW Air comes with perks too. Its fleet is practically new, compared to its competitors, and its legroom is reportedly pretty good. It's just always good advice to know what you're paying for before you book any trip anywhere. (If you'd like more information, check out this detailed guide to what it's like to fly WOW Air.)
In addition to Iceland, WOW Air also has flights to major European cities like Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Bristol, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, Warsaw, and many more. If those destinations speak to you, grab your tickets now, because flights tend to fill up.
h/t Insider
