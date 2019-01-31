This Airline Is Giving Free Flights to People Named Valentine

Hopeless romantics around the world dream of getting away with their sweetheart for Valentine’s Day each year, but vacations are expensive, prices go up for the occasion, and getting time off isn’t easy. While WOW Air likely can’t help you get out of work, they can help you cut the cost of a dream vacation with the one you love… provided your name is Valentine, that is.
The budget airline is offering free flights for folks traveling in February, provided at least one person has the unusual moniker. This promotion applies only to return tickets and only to a single passenger, but you’ll still save between $100 and $400 depending when and from where you’re flying.
Tickets must be purchased online first before February 14, then travelers will have to submit a refund request via email to valentines@wow.is, meaning there may still be time to change your name and expedite your new passport. Before you bother, you should probably be sure that you meet all the airline’s eligibility requirements.
WOW’s website has the full list of fine print, but here are some of the most important requirements:
- One of the passengers on the booking must be named Valentine (other acceptable names include Valentin in Canada and France, Valentina in Germany and Denmark, or Valentijn in the Netherlands). Middle names don’t count.
- At least two passengers must be on the reservations, and the refund will only be applied to a single passengers ticket.
- The booking must include an outbound and return flight. One-way trips aren’t eligible.
- Bookings must be made and paid for between January 24 and February 14, 2019 and the flight dates must be between February 10 and February 19, 2019.
“If one of the above conditions is not fulfilled, a refund will not be processed,” the airline said. In other words, make sure you’ve got your shit in order before you waste your time and money.
If you do meet all the above requirements, congratulations Valentine. You and your lucky travel companion are off to Iceland for a discounted romantic getaway. Bundle up or be prepared to find ways to keep one another warm while you gaze up at the northern lights. But if you don’t meet the requirements, there’s a chance you can catch the northern lights from the US on Thursday night.
