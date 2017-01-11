Quick, $229 Round-Trip Flights from NYC to Iceland Are on Sale Right Now

Although we're not about to list the numerous reasons why 2016 absolutely sucked, there's a good chance the spectacularly crappy year has left you itching to get the hell out of town for a while. Well thanks to a new deal from WOW air, you can make a much-needed escape with round-trip flights from NYC to Iceland for as low as $229 right now. Damn.

The discount airline is celebrating the launch of its new route to NYC via Newark Liberty International Airport by offering outgoing flights to Reykjavik, Iceland for just $99 with potential return flights starting at $129. As with any big airfare sale, though, the crazy-cheap flights are only available for certain travel dates, so you'll have to be flexible. Specifically, WOW said the $99 outgoing flights from NYC (EWR) to Reykjavik (KEF) are only available on Mondays from January 16, 2017 through April 10, 2017, and again from April 24, 2017 through May 15, 2017.