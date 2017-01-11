Whoa: $279 Round-Trip Tickets to Iceland from LA and SF Are on Sale Right Now

Look, we get it: you're literally one stunning Icelandic hot spring Instagram post away from being completely crippled with wanderlust. But thanks to a new deal from WOW air, there's a chance you can finally visit the Nordic island nation yourself with round-trip flights from Los Angeles or San Francisco to Reykjavik, Iceland for just $279 right now. Crazy.
As with any big flight sale, though, you'll have be flexible with the available travel dates. For example, if you're traveling out Los Angeles, potential departure dates include the last two Wednesdays in November, December 6th, 7th, 8th, 14th, and a handful of dates in the first five months of 2017 with no discernible pattern. Return dates are equally limited.
As for traveling out of San Francisco, the available flights are just as spotty -- with small pockets of departure and returns dates this month through May. Thankfully, the airline uses simple calendars on its website that make it easy to see all the outbound and inbound flights at the discounted prices (here's LA and here's San Francisco). But, really, just click through the calendars or head over to Google Flights and you'll be set.
Basically, you'll have to play around with the dates a bit to find a trip that fits your schedule, which means you should probably stop reading this right now and get booking. Judging by all the "flight full" labels on WOW air's calendar, tickets are going fast, so don't miss out on taking a stunning hot spring Instagram photo of your own.
