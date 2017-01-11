Whoa: $279 Round-Trip Tickets to Iceland from LA and SF Are on Sale Right Now

Look, we get it: you're literally one stunning Icelandic hot spring Instagram post away from being completely crippled with wanderlust. But thanks to a new deal from WOW air, there's a chance you can finally visit the Nordic island nation yourself with round-trip flights from Los Angeles or San Francisco to Reykjavik, Iceland for just $279 right now. Crazy.

As with any big flight sale, though, you'll have be flexible with the available travel dates. For example, if you're traveling out Los Angeles, potential departure dates include the last two Wednesdays in November, December 6th, 7th, 8th, 14th, and a handful of dates in the first five months of 2017 with no discernible pattern. Return dates are equally limited.