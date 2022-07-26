Become the Mayor of Bacon, USA and Win Free Bacon for Life

Wright Brand is celebrating 100 years, and as part of the jubilee, the bacon company is renaming its hometown in Vernon, Texas Bacon City, USA. On September 16 and 17, Vernon will hold the name of Bacon City, and Wright is looking for someone to be the mayor for the duration of the name change.

To find someone worthy of the title, Wright Brand is seeking out the world's biggest bacon fan. The winner will be flown in with a guest for a two-night stay in Bacon City and will get to attend the 100th-anniversary celebration where they will be inducted as the mayor. The most exciting part of the gig? You will win a lifetime supply of bacon from Wright Brand.

To apply for the job, submit a one-minute video about why you should be named mayor of Bacon City. Get as creative as you can. Wright Brand suggested that you could share anything from a poem to a song, or a short performance would be great. You'll need to submit the video before the end of July to be considered. Each person is allowed one entry. To be considered eligible for the prize, you must be a legal resident of the United States.

Good luck to all you bacon super fans out there.