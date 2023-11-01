The Internet's Favorite Wrong Number Duo Wants to Host You for Thanksgiving
You can access the experience with Wanda and Jamal through Airbnb.
Back in 2016, a truly pure thing happened—and somehow, throughout the years, the gentle sweetness of the interaction has remained. A woman named Wanda Dench intended to text her grandson to invite him to Thanksgiving, but accidentally messaged the wrong number. The text was instead sent to a teenager named Jamal Hinton— who was ultimately invited to also attend the Dench thanksgiving dinner.
That first text exchange and selfie went viral—a mistake text ended in a wholesome moment between two people who may have not otherwise ever known each other. In the years since, they continue to meet up each year and we get annual updates, as both Dench and Hinton's families grow and change.
This year, two people will have the chance to participate in the moment that has captivated the internet every Thanksgiving since 2016. Dench and Hinton will host a Thanksgiving meal at Dench's house in Arizona, in an experience bookable on Airbnb.
The experience will include having a seat at their Thanksgiving dinner, playing board games, watching movies, sipping hot cocoa by the fire, taking part in Dench and Hinton's annual selfie, and exchanging stories.
"Our unexpected friendship may have started accidentally, but our love for meeting new people has kept it going strong almost a decade later. That's why this year, we're expanding our annual tradition and inviting new guests to spend Thanksgiving with us at Wanda's home—because that's what grandma’s do: feed everyone," the listing states.
You can find all of the details over at airbnb.com/wandajamal. The booking will open on November 14 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT and is first come, first served. The experience will cost $16. The actual meal will take place on November 20. You can find all of the details on the Airbnb website.