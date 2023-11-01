The Internet's Favorite Wrong Number Duo Wants to Host You for Thanksgiving

Back in 2016, a truly pure thing happened—and somehow, throughout the years, the gentle sweetness of the interaction has remained. A woman named Wanda Dench intended to text her grandson to invite him to Thanksgiving, but accidentally messaged the wrong number. The text was instead sent to a teenager named Jamal Hinton— who was ultimately invited to also attend the Dench thanksgiving dinner.

That first text exchange and selfie went viral—a mistake text ended in a wholesome moment between two people who may have not otherwise ever known each other. In the years since, they continue to meet up each year and we get annual updates, as both Dench and Hinton's families grow and change.

This year, two people will have the chance to participate in the moment that has captivated the internet every Thanksgiving since 2016. Dench and Hinton will host a Thanksgiving meal at Dench's house in Arizona, in an experience bookable on Airbnb.