You Heard That Right, Ice Cream Trucks Are Getting a New Jingle

Ask a little kid about the Good Humor's ice cream jingle's racist history and they'll probably look confused and say they like the strawberry shortcake bar. In fact, many modern day adults aren't aware that the truck jingle was inspired by a song fraught with offensive language and racial stereotypes, just as they weren't aware of, for example, Splash Mountain's history steeped in racist tropes.

But long-standing corporations like Good Humor know their history, and while the US has been exploring how our racist history informs what is passed off as "harmless" today, big businesses have been forced to address their problematic traditions. In a recent statement on its website, Good Humor acknowledged the song's questionable history, and shared that its partnered with RZA of Wu-Tang Clan to create a new jingle.

The tune will be available for all truck drivers starting this month on Good Humor's website, and will be included in all standard music boxes going forward. The company will also be providing information on "Turkey in the Straw's" past, as well as instructions for how to change the song (and history).

"As we mark Good Humor’s 100th anniversary this year, we must acknowledge the history of the ice cream truck jingle, and take action to ensure ice cream trucks across the country continue to spread joy to everyone for the next 100 years," Good Humor said in the statement.