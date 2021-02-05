This Gadget Blows out Birthday Candles so You Can Keep Your Breath to Yourself

Blowing out birthday candles, while a hoot in real life and an easy way to illustrate the passage of time in films of both student and major motion picture variety, wasn’t exactly sanitary even before the pandemic. It was one of those things we just sort of winked and pretended was fine, like eating raw cookie dough or drinking a whole box of wine in one sitting.



When we can safely gather again, it might be a good idea to switch to “safe to eat” pre-baked goods and sip less than one box of wine per sitting. But those birthday candles are still a conundrum. You want to see your loved ones lit by the glow of a constellation of tiny flames, but what about the unpleasantness of actually extinguishing them with—gasp—your breath? A new gadget might be the answer.

The WunderWish is a handy 6-inch air pump that does the blowing for you. Described as “a safe alternative to the problem of spraying germs onto the cake when blowing out candles by mouth,” in a press release, you simply make a wish, aim and and let the WunderWish do the heavy breathing for you. Thrillist has not yet tested the item, but it is a kind of answer to the simmering question of how comfortable we may or may not be blowing our germs around in the future. It also seems like an obvious future Shark Tank contender and we love to be ahead of a trend.

The WunderWish comes with 12 birthday candles for about $9. Buy it here.