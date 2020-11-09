Couple Goes for a Walk, Finds Possible WWI-Era Carrier Pigeon Message

When a couple went for a stroll in eastern France this fall, they probably weren't expecting to find a capsule containing an apparent military message from World War I. But it seems that they did, and the little remnant of history was in shockingly good condition.

The message appears to have been dispatched by a Prussian soldier via carrier pigeon. It's written in German, in fairly scrappy handwriting, and details military maneuvers to the superior officer listed as the recipient. It's dated July 16, but the year is a bit too fuzzy to confirm. It might date back to either 1910 or 1916. World War I ran from 1914-1918.

Translated to English, the message reads: "Platoon Potthof receives fire as they reach the western border of the parade ground, platoon Potthof takes up fire and retreats after a while," according to The Guardian. "In Fechtwald half a platoon was disabled. Platoon Potthof retreats with heavy losses."

The couple who found the message turned it over to the Musée du Linge in Orbey, France, where both the casing and the letter will reportedly go on permanent display.