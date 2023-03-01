Wyndham Is Giving Away Hotel Stays and Mini Fridges This Month
Get your very own mini bar to take home plus a free stay at a Wyndham property.
Wyndham Rewards knows that one of the big drags of hotel stays can be the costly mini bar, where a miniature can of Coca-Cola could end up costing the same price as a value meal. To celebrate the enrollment of its 100 millionth rewards member, Wyndham is giving away 100 Cooluli mini bars stocked with free snacks, free drinks, and free hotel stays.
Each of the 100 mini bars includes 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points, which is enough points to stay at thousands of different Wyndham hotels and resorts. One of the winners of the specially stocked mini bars will get an additional one million Wyndham Rewards points, which is worth more than one month worth of hotel stays. This grand prize winner will also get an upgrade to Wyndham Rewards’ Diamond membership.
"We're here because of our members—all 100 million of them—who choose Wyndham Rewards for its generosity, simplicity, and over 50,000 ways to unlock new memories wherever they are in the world," said Dana Rosenberg, SVP marketing, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, in a statement shared with Thrillist.
You can automatically be entered to win one of the Wyndham Rewards minbars, you'll need to book directly through Wyndham at a participating property this March. Winners will be selected weekly—you'll also need to be a member of Wyndham Rewards in order to be eligible to win a prize.
At the end of your March stay at Wyndham, your mini fridge can even be shipped back to your house, so you don't have to worry about lugging it through the airport. The 20 hotels participating in the giveaway are listed below.
- Anaheim, California - Howard Johnson by Wyndham Anaheim Hotel & Water Playground
- Austin - Ramada by Wyndham Austin South
- Boston - Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill
- Calgary, Alberta - Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Calgary Downtown
- Clearwater, Florida - Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach
- Chicago - La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Chicago Downtown
- Greensboro, North Carolina - Grandover Resort & Spa, a Wyndham Grand Hotel
- Houston - Super 8 by Wyndham Kingwood Houston North
- Hot Springs, Arkansas - Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Hot Springs
- Mexico City - TRYP by Wyndham Mexico City
- Miami - Wyndham Garden Miami International Airport
- Nashville - La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Nashville Downtown
- New Orleans - Wyndham New Orleans French Quarter
- New York City - The New Yorker, A Wyndham Hotel
- Niagara Falls, New York - Wingate by Wyndham Niagara Falls
- Orlando - TRYP by Wyndham Orlando
- Panama City Beach, Florida - Days Inn by Wyndham Panama City Beach
- Park City, Utah - Club Wyndham Park City
- San Diego - Wyndham San Diego Bayside
- Sioux Falls, South Dakota - AmericInn by Wyndham Sioux Falls North
You can check out all the details, book a stay, and check out the official rules at WyndhamRewards.com/minibar.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.