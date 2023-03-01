Wyndham Is Giving Away Hotel Stays and Mini Fridges This Month

Get your very own mini bar to take home plus a free stay at a Wyndham property.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 3/1/2023 at 2:34 PM

The pool deck sunset overlooking the ocean at the Riviera Maya property in Mexico.
Courtesy of Wyndham Resorts

Wyndham Rewards knows that one of the big drags of hotel stays can be the costly mini bar, where a miniature can of Coca-Cola could end up costing the same price as a value meal. To celebrate the enrollment of its 100 millionth rewards member, Wyndham is giving away 100 Cooluli mini bars stocked with free snacks, free drinks, and free hotel stays.

Each of the 100 mini bars includes 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points, which is enough points to stay at thousands of different Wyndham hotels and resorts. One of the winners of the specially stocked mini bars will get an additional one million Wyndham Rewards points, which is worth more than one month worth of hotel stays. This grand prize winner will also get an upgrade to Wyndham Rewards’ Diamond membership.

"We're here because of our members—all 100 million of them—who choose Wyndham Rewards for its generosity, simplicity, and over 50,000 ways to unlock new memories wherever they are in the world," said Dana Rosenberg, SVP marketing, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, in a statement shared with Thrillist.

The Wyndham custom mini fridge filled with free snacks.
Courtesy of Wyndham Rewards

You can automatically be entered to win one of the Wyndham Rewards minbars, you'll need to book directly through Wyndham at a participating property this March. Winners will be selected weekly—you'll also need to be a member of Wyndham Rewards in order to be eligible to win a prize.

At the end of your March stay at Wyndham, your mini fridge can even be shipped back to your house, so you don't have to worry about lugging it through the airport. The 20 hotels participating in the giveaway are listed below.


You can check out all the details, book a stay, and check out the official rules at WyndhamRewards.com/minibar.

