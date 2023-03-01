Wyndham Is Giving Away Hotel Stays and Mini Fridges This Month

Wyndham Rewards knows that one of the big drags of hotel stays can be the costly mini bar, where a miniature can of Coca-Cola could end up costing the same price as a value meal. To celebrate the enrollment of its 100 millionth rewards member, Wyndham is giving away 100 Cooluli mini bars stocked with free snacks, free drinks, and free hotel stays.

Each of the 100 mini bars includes 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points, which is enough points to stay at thousands of different Wyndham hotels and resorts. One of the winners of the specially stocked mini bars will get an additional one million Wyndham Rewards points, which is worth more than one month worth of hotel stays. This grand prize winner will also get an upgrade to Wyndham Rewards’ Diamond membership.

"We're here because of our members—all 100 million of them—who choose Wyndham Rewards for its generosity, simplicity, and over 50,000 ways to unlock new memories wherever they are in the world," said Dana Rosenberg, SVP marketing, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, in a statement shared with Thrillist.