Wyoming: What You Need to Know to Make Sure Your Vote Counts This November

It may not seem like it now, but the 2020 Election is right around the corner. The last thing you want is for November 3 to sneak up on you when you’re not prepared. Voting is easy, but there’s a lot you have to do to be sure you can do it. Getting registered, or making sure you’re registered, is the first step in that process. With this election year unlike any we’ve seen before, it’s best to plan ahead about casting your ballot.

Don’t get discouraged by these chaotic times or the voting process. Voting is your right and you should exercise it and have your voice heard. How you get that done is entirely up to you. Here’s what you need to know, like when you need to register to vote and steps to take to safely vote in person on Election Day.

What’s the deadline to register to vote in Wyoming?

The deadline to register to vote in Wyoming varies depending on how you do it. If you’re registering to vote in person, the deadline is November 2, the day before the election. If you’re registering to vote by mail, your request must be received by October 19. If you miss these deadlines, you can also register to vote on Election Day at your polling location or county clerk’s office, then cast your ballot on the spot.

How to register to vote in Wyoming

There are several ways to register to vote in Wyoming. You can visit your county clerk’s website to find locations where you can register to vote in person.

If you can’t register to vote in person in Wyoming, you can complete the Wyoming voter registration application. You will need to print it out, get it notarized, and include an acceptable form of identification.

Wyoming doesn’t offer online voter registration.

Can I vote early? When does early voting start in Wyoming?

Wyoming offers early voting via a process called absentee in-person voting. Early voting in Wyoming starts September 18 and runs through November 2. Dates and hours may vary depending on where you live.

If you don’t think you’ll be able to make it to the polls on November 3, or you just want to get it out of the way and get your vote in, there are a few things you need to know. If you’ve voted before in Wyoming, you don’t need to show ID to vote. First-time voters who registered by mail will have to, though. Acceptable forms of ID include a Wyoming driver’s license or Wyoming-issued ID card. A current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or government document showing your name and address are also acceptable.

Voting early is a great way to skip potentially long lines on Election Day and keep yourself safe when voting in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a slightly safer option, though it still requires you to go in person.

You can find voting locations here.

Can I vote by mail?

Wyoming does allow vote by mail in the form of absentee voting. To vote by mail in Wyoming you must first request your mail-in ballot by completing the mail ballot application. The application must be fully complete and must be submitted to your local election office.

You should request your mail-in ballot as early as possible.

Once your mail-in ballot arrives, read the instructions carefully and complete it. Then return it in the provided envelope.

How to request an absentee ballot in Wyoming

Mail-in ballots in Wyoming can be requested by calling or emailing your county clerk or picking one up in their office. While you cannot register to vote in Wyoming online, you can request a mail-in ballot online here if you’re a military or overseas voter and here if you’re just a regular voter.

How to vote absentee by mail in Wyoming

When your absentee ballot arrives, read the instructions carefully and complete the ballot. Place it in the included envelope and mail it in. Keep in mind that the deadline to get your absentee ballot back to election officials is 7pm on Election Day, so it’s recommended that you send it at least seven days before Election Day, if not more. You can also deliver your completed ballot to your local county clerk’s office.

Is there a way to track my absentee ballot? How can I make sure it's counted?

Once you submit your ballot, you can contact your county clerk to track it. For more peace of mind, send it seven or more days before the election and be sure there are no tears or other damage to your ballot or the envelope.

How can I stay safe while voting in person?

If you would rather vote in person, there are things you can do to keep yourself safe when you venture out to your polling location. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevent outlined several safety measures ahead of the election on its election guidance page:

Wear a mask.

Keep at least six feet from others at all times.

Wash your hands before and after leaving the polling place.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol regularly while inside the polling place, especially after touching communal pens or voting machines.

If you cough or sneeze, cover with a tissue or do so into your elbow. Throw tissues into lined garbage cans and use sanitizer afterward.

Do not try to disinfect voting machines on your own as you may end up damaging them. Sanitize your hands before and after touching voting machines.

Try to vote when your polling place is less busy. This may mean making more than one trip to your polling location.

Check that you’re registered to vote before you leave home and be sure to bring everything you need with you.

Bring your own black ink pen, just be sure to ask a poll worker if it’s OK to use before doing so.

Additional Wyoming voting resources