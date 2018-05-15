David Duchovny Responds to Weird 'X-Files' Fan Theories

The Late Late Show continued its fan theory series on Monday. It's a web-only series where actors respond to fan theories posted to Reddit. Past installments have focused on Parks and Recreation and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but there might not be a show that has inspired more fan theories than The X-Files.
Adam Scott may have taken the Parks theories very seriously when he was on, but David Duchovny, who played Agent Fox Mulder on the show, looks far less fascinated by the theories of what Mulder and Agent Scully (Gillian Anderson) have been up to. There's probably no need for a Reddit theory as to what that's the case. He's been hearing wild theories about the show (and probably aliens in general) since the show debuted in 1993.
He quickly shuts down every theory about secret trysts between Mulder and Scully, including one on the origin of their son William. Weirdly, he seems surer about whether the two FBI agents were secretly in flagrante delicto than he does about whether or not Scully is immortal.
The X-Files recently wrapped up Season 11, which ranks among the best shows of the year. Though, you might not guess that because Fox Television CEO and chairman Gary Newman said Monday, "There are no plans to do another season at the moment." The door may not be fully closed but it's pretty damn close. Anderson said she's done with the show, and this season's ratings were colder than Mulder in "Gethsemane."
