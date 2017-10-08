First Trailer for New 'X-Files' Teases Apocalypse and a Missing Character

On the final day of New York Comic Con, The X-Files creator Chris Carter appeared on a panel with stars David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, and Mitch Pileggi, who plays Assistant Director Skinner. They talked Season 11 and debuted the first trailer for the new season, confirming the show will debut on Fox at some point in early 2018.
You'll be shocked to learn there will be conspiracies and mystery in the new season. The trailer teases green men with teardrop-shaped heads, smokey night scenes, and the silhouette of some kind of man-sized bug. The show launched in 1993, when conspiracy theories weren't quite as ... prevalent, and ran continuously until 2002. It returned for a six-episode mini-series in 2016, ending on a cliffhanger that frustrated some fans. However, they'll be glad to know that's where the new 10-episode season will pick up.
Any peril Scully might have been in after the events of Season 10 appears to have left her no worse for the wear. She's doing classic X-Files things in the trailer like staring up into lights emanating from the sky and running through graveyards. Classic.
The trailer also teases the return of Smoking Man and Skinner, as well as some focus on Scully and Mulder's son William, who has been missing from the story for awhile. The hunt for William will loom large. "You’ll see more of William than you’ve seen in a long time," Carter said.
Get ready for more easter eggs, cliffhangers, and foreboding talk about the unknown. Heck, you can have some of that right now. "The truth still lies in the X-Files, Mulder," Scully ominously whispers in the trailer's closing moment. That's the good stuff.