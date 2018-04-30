This Crazy X-Ray Video Shows What the Inside of Your Mouth Looks Like When You Talk

Most functions our bodies perform on a daily basis aren't necessarily pretty to look at up close. Digestion is downright disgusting and a throbbing and bloody beating heart is kind of, well, gross. On the other hand, you probably wouldn't think watching the simple act of someone speaking from the inside out would be that weird. But there's a good chance you'll be a bit weirded out after watching this crazy-cool x-ray video that gives us a good idea of what goes on in our mouths when we talk.
This Burger King Sauna Is Fast Food... Scandinavian Style
The video, which was uploaded by the German research institution Max Planck Society, features the profile x-ray view of a man speaking, and it was captured in an effort to showcase a special new MRI technology that's able to image the movement in the body beneath the skin in real time. As he speaks (in German), you can see the distinct rhythmic movements of all kinds of muscles and tissues that are otherwise invisible to the naked eye when we verbally communicate. Specifically, you get a glimpse the lips, tongue, soft palate, and larynx flexing and shifting in all kinds of directions in order to form vowels and consonants.
It's a bit mesmerizing and also satisfying to realize just how much work is required in your mouth just to utter even the littlest statement, and to appreciate why learning to talk takes some time to figure out.
Also, who knew how freaking huge our tongues actually are?
h/t Likecool
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.