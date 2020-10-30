Xbox and Snoop Dogg Are Giving Away This Giant Xbox Series X Fridge
Grabbing a snack is about to get so much more exciting.
To most people, a fridge is a fridge. As long as it keeps stuff cold and can fit everything you need in it, it’s perfect, right? That’s what we thought, too. That is, until Snoop Dogg and Xbox unveiled a new fridge inspired by memes poking fun at the Xbox Series X’s size. Suddenly we can’t picture storing our work from home stress snacks in anything else.
The “Drop it Like it’s Hot” rapper first showed off the Xbox Series X fridge on TikTok. We know what you’re thinking: you can have anything when you’re rich and famous. That may be true, but this gamer-inspired fridge could be yours, no talent or Hollywood experience required. Xbox and Snoop are giving away this beautiful beast and winning is way easier than memorizing cheat codes.
Xbox’s Series X fridge stands over 6-feet high and weighs 400lbs. Unlike your average fridge, this one has a bunch of “next-gen” features, like a “power on” sound when the fridge opens and a glowing green light that’ll guide you to snack heaven. Just don’t try to sneak a snack in the middle of the night.
To enter, all you have to do is retweet the Xbox sweepstakes post. You have from now until November 4 to get it done, and there are sure to be a lot of entries so don’t play games.
You’ve probably done a lot of back and forth from the fridge to the couch in the last few months. Imagine how much more exciting it could be with a fridge that looks like a giant gaming console.