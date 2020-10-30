Xbox and Snoop Dogg Are Giving Away This Giant Xbox Series X Fridge

To most people, a fridge is a fridge. As long as it keeps stuff cold and can fit everything you need in it, it’s perfect, right? That’s what we thought, too. That is, until Snoop Dogg and Xbox unveiled a new fridge inspired by memes poking fun at the Xbox Series X’s size. Suddenly we can’t picture storing our work from home stress snacks in anything else.

The “Drop it Like it’s Hot” rapper first showed off the Xbox Series X fridge on TikTok. We know what you’re thinking: you can have anything when you’re rich and famous. That may be true, but this gamer-inspired fridge could be yours, no talent or Hollywood experience required. Xbox and Snoop are giving away this beautiful beast and winning is way easier than memorizing cheat codes.