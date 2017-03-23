Trojan's New Condoms Don't Even Look Like Condoms

"Our whole goal is to make the product accessible," says Berez. "We want to inspire people to have condoms on them." The accessibility component is there. Exact prices weren't shared at the time of publication, but Berez says they're similar to other lines. That puts it in stark contrast to other innovative condoms with a lifestyle focus, such as the pricey Lelo Hex.

While it's an upgrade with the individual experience in mind, it might not change the game. But Berez says that's not exactly their goal. They hope to make an impact "one user at a time."

