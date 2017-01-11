Yale Students Celebrate Victory Over Harvard by Getting Ass-Naked

The Ivy League is a beacon of class, sophistication and academic excellence. It’s also fertile ground for drunken bros, who enjoy taking their clothes off to convey bare-assed school spirit.

As Yale beat Harvard in a storied football rivalry today, some brazen future leaders of America decided to show the opposing team their pasty, snow-white butts, because that’s what you do when you win the big game.

It is a display of sportsmanship only smart kids could have devised: