Yale Students Celebrate Victory Over Harvard by Getting Ass-Naked

The Ivy League is a beacon of class, sophistication and academic excellence. It’s also fertile ground for drunken bros, who enjoy taking their clothes off to convey bare-assed school spirit.
As Yale beat Harvard in a storied football rivalry today, some brazen future leaders of America decided to show the opposing team their pasty, snow-white butts, because that’s what you do when you win the big game.
It is a display of sportsmanship only smart kids could have devised:
The nudity was enough to delay the game, as a group of twelve future presidents rejoiced by standing on a wall, displaying their glorious cheeks to a distraught Harvard team. It was a display of $45,800 in annual tuition well spent.
Unlike with the dildo that interrupted an NFL game in October, the motives for this exuberant display of private parts is no mystery: As Deadspin notes, Yale has only beaten Harvard one time in the last century. So when an occasion like this presents itself, Yale fans obviously have no choice but to get naked. It's the Ivy League way.
