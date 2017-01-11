News

Yale Students Celebrate Victory Over Harvard by Getting Ass-Naked

By Published On 11/19/2016 By Published On 11/19/2016
Screenshot/Twitter

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

The Ivy League is a beacon of class, sophistication and academic excellence. It’s also fertile ground for drunken bros, who enjoy taking their clothes off to convey bare-assed school spirit.

As Yale beat Harvard in a storied football rivalry today, some brazen future leaders of America decided to show the opposing team their pasty, snow-white butts, because that’s what you do when you win the big game.

It is a display of sportsmanship only smart kids could have devised: 

The nudity was enough to delay the game, as a group of twelve future presidents rejoiced by standing on a wall, displaying their glorious cheeks to a distraught Harvard team. It was a display of $45,800 in annual tuition well spent.

Unlike with the dildo that interrupted an NFL game in October, the motives for this exuberant display of private parts is no mystery: As Deadspin notes, Yale has only beaten Harvard one time in the last century. So when an occasion like this presents itself, Yale fans obviously have no choice but to get naked. It's the Ivy League way. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He may or may not be naked as he sits here, writing this. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Here's Why Toothpaste Makes Orange Juice Taste Like Garbage

related

READ MORE
Drop Everything, JetBlue is Flying to Roundtrip Cuba for Just $135

related

READ MORE
Chipotle Has a Free Burrito Deal Just for Veterans and Active Military

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like