Yankees Fan Proposes on Jumbotron, But He Lost the Ring

It's a tradition almost as old baseball itself: The jumbotron proposal. It's a pretty straightforward endeavor. The camera turns to the couple. One of them goes down to a knee. The crowd cheers when the "yes" nod comes and then it's time for the hug and kiss and the game is going again. Each one is roughly the same as the others, except for those rare occasions when it's not.

Take, for instance, a proposal at Yankee Stadium Tuesday evening. The camera turned to the couple. A man dropped to one knee. Then he realized that the ring box was empty. The camera cut away and the game is going again, leaving this episode of "Jumbotron Proposals" on a cliffhanger.