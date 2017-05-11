News

Unprepared Reporter's Yawn Is Terribly Timed

Funny Local News

Putting yourself in front of a live camera every night is a risky thing to do. Something is bound to go wrong at some point. 

NBC5's Renee Wunderlich in Burlington, Vermont experienced her something on a recent report about a school district budget proposal. While the details aren't entirely clear, it appears some kind of technical difficulty prevented Wunderlich from hearing that she was going live. 

As they cut to her, she let a yawn so large it could make a lounging lion proud. The station cut back to confused anchors and attempted to move along after the reporter wandered off-screen. Eventually, they returned to Wunderlich and the report went forward as planned.

While technical difficulties are likely to blame, it's a little reminiscent of the viral daydreaming reporter from back in April. Though, to be fair, yawning is contagious, so she could probably blame someone else. Is there a sleepy cameraman who needs to buy the next round of doughnuts?

Knowing that something unexpected is unavoidable on live TV, it could have been worse. She could have been farted on or discovered she can't handing hearing the word beaver in public.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist.

