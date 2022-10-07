This Iconic Yayoi Kusama Sculpture Was Reinstalled Just in Time for Fall
The Yellow Pumpkin was swept out to sea last year in a typhoon.
Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama has a long, storied career. In recent years, she's achieved viral fame for her mirrored rooms which appear to be endless and provide the perfect backdrop for an instagram shot.
But, there's much more to Kusama than prospective clout-chasers would think. She also does sculpture work, and one such piece is on permanent display on the Japanese island of Naoshima.
Kusama's Yellow Pumpkin sculpture is, well, exactly what it sounds like. The giant fall favorite stands six and a half feet tall and about eight feet wide. It's made of fiberglass-reinforced plastic, but was unfortunately swept out to sea courtesy of a typhoon in August of 2021.
Now, the pumpkin is mounting a triumphant comeback. Earlier this year, the artist's team started working on a recreation, according to a press release. The new sculpture's outer shell was modified to be 10% thicker than the original and features a bottom hook to fasten it to the pier on which it stands.
Naoshima is locally known as an "art island" and the name is well-earned considering the fact that it's home to three modern and contemporary art museums including the Benesse House and Art Site, which is home to Kusama's iconic piece. The beloved Yellow Pumpkin has been a long time favorite and the reinstallation couldn't have come at a better time. Japan opens its borders to leisure tourists on October 11.