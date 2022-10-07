This Iconic Yayoi Kusama Sculpture Was Reinstalled Just in Time for Fall

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama has a long, storied career. In recent years, she's achieved viral fame for her mirrored rooms which appear to be endless and provide the perfect backdrop for an instagram shot.

But, there's much more to Kusama than prospective clout-chasers would think. She also does sculpture work, and one such piece is on permanent display on the Japanese island of Naoshima.

Kusama's Yellow Pumpkin sculpture is, well, exactly what it sounds like. The giant fall favorite stands six and a half feet tall and about eight feet wide. It's made of fiberglass-reinforced plastic, but was unfortunately swept out to sea courtesy of a typhoon in August of 2021.