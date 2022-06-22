Yellowstone National Park to Partially Reopen with New Entry System After Flooding

After flood waters last week forced park officials to close all five entrances to Yellowstone National Park and evacuate residents and visitors, a small portion of the park is reopening. The southern loop will be accessible to guests from the East, West, and South entrances, according to a statement released by the National Park Service.

Because so much of the park will be closed, an interim entry system will be deployed to make sure both the park and visitors are safe. Visitors will be allowed inside based on the license plate on the vehicle. License plates that have odd numbers of last digits can enter on odd days of the month, while license plates with even numbers as the last digit can enter on even days of the month. Plates with letters and numbers will enter based on whether the last number in the plate is odd or even. Plates that are just made up of letters will be allowed to enter on odd days.

According to NPS, people who are an exception to the license plate system include people entering the parks on foot, on bike, and people who have overnight reservations in the park. The diagram below explains the system: