Yellowstone Just Banned a Man for Trying to Roast Chicken in the Hot Springs

You've gotta get creative when out in the wilderness. It's called survival of the fittest for a reason . But apparently, Yellowstone National Park officials aren't quite as on board with the concept, because a recent visitor was banned for trying to roast chickens in an on-site hot spring.

Back in August, a Yellowstone park ranger was alerted to a man with cooking pots in an off-limits zone of the park, People reports . Not long after, the ranger found two whole chickens inside a burlap sack in the hot spring. The unidentified Idaho man and two others received citations for illegally entering the thermal area. The man later pleaded guilty to the citation in Mammoth Hot Springs court and paid $600 for two charges, including violating closures and use limits. He also received unsupervised probation and a two-year ban from Yellowstone, according to East Idaho News.

So why exactly are the hot springs so off-limits, you might ask? According to the Yellowstone site , there is real danger involved as they've "injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature." Instead, visitors are advised to stick to official approved routes—like boardwalks and trails—while traveling through these thermal areas.

"Yellowstone’s scenic wonders are sure to take your breath away: Don’t let them take your life," the website advises. "From boiling hot springs to thousands of wild animals, some of the hazards in Yellowstone will be new to you. Protect yourself and the sights you plan to enjoy by following a few simple rules."

So while, sure, you've gotta think survival of the fittest, maybe venturing to a prohibited, dangerous zone in the wilderness actually doesn't fit in that category. Roast your chickens at home and stick to the trails.