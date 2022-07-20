Yellowstone Is Celebrating Its 150th Anniversary by Honoring Indigenous People

As Yellowstone celebrates a momentous anniversary this year—the big 1-5-0—the country's oldest national park is introducing new programming and initiatives, including an all-new Tribal Heritage Center that celebrates Indigenous people of the area.

The center officially opened its doors on May 26, offering a space for Native American artists, scholars, and more to share their work and stories.

"We are showing that tribal voices have always been here. They just need to be elevated more," Amanda Hagerty, the institute director of the park's educational arm Yellowstone Forever, told The Points Guy.

According to the outlet, seven tribal nations have ties to Yellowstone—including the Umatilla, Crow, and Eastern Shoshone—and have been in the area for more than 11,000 years. However, when the park was first created, many of the Indigenous people were pushed out with threats of violence. Now, Yellowstone wants to give back to the communities it once took so much from.

"The thing that rose to the top [of the discussion with Indigenous communities] was a presence within Yellowstone National Park, and having some ability to be able to be in the park and tell their own stories," Hagerty added.

You can check out the website for the Tribal Heritage Center schedule. Storytelling, traditional poetry, and ledger art drawing techniques will be showcased in the coming weeks.