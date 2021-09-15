Yellowstone Hit a Record-Breaking Number of Visitors in August

If you feel like everyone you know—and everyone they know—visited Yellowstone National Park recently, you're not alone. The iconic national park has become even more popular as officials have urged travelers to consider spending some time in the great outdoors during the pandemic.

CNN Travel reported that Yellowstone National Park set a record for the number of visitors in August, according to a news release from the National Park Service. The park was visited by a whopping 921,844 people last month alone, a 4.5% increase from the previous year. That might not sound like much but adds up when you're talking hundreds of thousands of people.

It's been a while since that many people flocked to Yellowstone National Park. According to officials, the previous August record was set in 2017, the year people came out in droves to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse.

As of the end of this August, Yellowstone National Park has been visited by 3,590,904 people so far this year. The National Park Service said Yellowstone is on track to see a 40% overall increase in visitors from 2020 and anticipates that this uptick will continue, and warned potential visitors to plan ahead.

According to authorities, most camping and lodging reservations are booked. Available hotels could be hours away and there will be traffic. Additionally, visitors are being warned to properly protect themselves as crowding will make distancing difficult.

So, no, you're not imagining an increase in pictures of Yellowstone on Instagram. There has been a very real increase in visitors. If you want the outdoor experience—and the photo opportunities—with less of the crowds, maybe give one of these other national parks a shot.