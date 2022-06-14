Yellowstone National Park Closes for the First Time in Decades Due to Flooding

The flooding that happened in Yellowstone was described by park officials as record level. Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement that there were “multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues” that made entry into the park unsafe.

After severe and unprecedented flooding tore through Yellowstone National Park on Monday, park officials announced that the park would be closed for at least two days, until Wednesday. The closure is the first time that Yellowstone has closed all five entrances into the park since 1988, when wildfires destroyed nearly 800,000 acres of national park land.

“The community of Gardiner is currently isolated, and we are working with the county and State of Montana to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas,” Sholly continued in the statement shared on June 13. “We will not know the timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we're able to assess the damage throughout the park. It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time.”

According to NOAA, the gauge at the Yellowstone River recorded a level of 13.88 feet, which is higher than the highest recorded water level of 11.88 feet. The previous record was documented in 1918. CNN reported that the river's rise has followed a 400% increase in rain in the region of Northwestern Wyoming and Montana.

The latest update to the National Park Service website about the flooding was shared on Monday afternoon. NPS encourages visitors to check back for updates, as park officials “will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available.”