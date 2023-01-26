You'll Want to Visit One of Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat on Your Next Trip

Foodies across the country will be pleased to know that there's a new valuable list on their radar. Yelp just announced its tenth annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, and it features the most delicious restaurants in the US.

Don't worry, you won't necessarily break the bank to eat here. The list includes anything from fine dining restaurants to more accessible venues, including food trucks and tiny local stores, that were rated highly by Yelp users.

"From food trucks and sandwich shops to fine dining establishments, the Top 100 list reflects the diverse tastes and uniqueness of our community of users," Tara Lewis, Yelp's Trend Expert, said in a statement provided to Thrillist. "It is powered by the people, not a small group of restaurant critics, and we look forward to consumers continuing to share their dining experiences in their reviews."

The highest ranking spot goes to Broken Mouth, which is located in Los Angeles and flaunts a five-star rating and over 1,300 reviews. The restaurant proudly offers Hawaiian-Korean cuisine, and customers line up for its delicious comfort food dishes, which include spam masubi and meat jun. Kaaloa's Super Js Authentic Hawaiian gets the silver medal, and this time, foodies will have to travel to Captain Cook, Hawaii, to get a taste of its dishes. If you're craving some delicious baked goods, you can set your GPS toward Archibalds Village Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which was ranked third in the top 100 list.

In the state-by-state battle, California wins by a large margin. With a total of 28 restaurants, the Golden State is home to the most establishments featured in this year's Top 100 Places to Eat list, and diners will find top spots spread across Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and more. The Sunshine State is the official runner-up with 14 restaurants located in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. Finally, Texas closes out the top three with eight restaurants in the Austin and Houston metropolitan areas making the cut.

To take a look at the full Top 100 Places to Eat list and to learn more about the featured restaurants, you can visit this link.