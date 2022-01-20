Yelp Just Dropped Its List of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. This Year

Yelp has become many people's go-to tool over the years—it's really the only thing powerful enough to end the "what's for dinner tonight?" debate. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing many restaurants and local businesses to shutter their doors, Yelp is still helping everyone find the best places to eat. With the new year upon us, the site just dropped its Top 100 US Restaurants 2022 list.

The ninth annual Top 100 list features a diverse array of cuisines. The top slot went to Cocina Madrigal, a Latinx, father-and-son owned eatery in Phoenix, while Afghan cuisine took No. 2 with Aracosia–McLean in McLean, Virginia. To make the list even more enticing, most of the spots are relatively affordable, with meals coming in at $30 or less.

To come up with this list, the crowd-sourced review site said that it "reach[ed] out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots" before ranking each "by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."

From vegetarian fare in Massachusetts to pizza in Michigan to sushi in Oregon, check out the Top 100 US Restaurants of 2022.