Yelp's Latest Feature Warns Users of Businesses Accused of Racism

Racial inequality has continued to plague our nation, where innocent lives are lost and justice goes relentlessly unserved. And while it's our duty as mere humans to condemn this abuse, words are nothing without action. And we're slowly starting to see some corporate entities walk the walk. Yelp, for example, has enacted an actionable feature in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Thursday, Yelp announced the introduction of a new consumer alert that will warn users when businesses are accused of racist conduct. The feature will prompt you to follow a related link with more information on the incident. While the company reports that reviews of Black-owned businesses boomed this summer -- up 617% compared to last -- vice president of user operations Noorie Malik said that "volume of reviews warning users of racist behavior" climbed, as well.

"Communities have always turned to Yelp in reaction to current events at the local level," Malik wrote in a blog post this week. "As the nation reckons with issues of systemic racism, we’ve seen in the last few months that there is a clear need to warn consumers about businesses associated with egregious, racially-charged actions to help people make more informed spending decisions."