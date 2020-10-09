Yelp's Latest Feature Warns Users of Businesses Accused of Racism
The platform is walking the walk in its support of Black Lives Matter.
Racial inequality has continued to plague our nation, where innocent lives are lost and justice goes relentlessly unserved. And while it's our duty as mere humans to condemn this abuse, words are nothing without action. And we're slowly starting to see some corporate entities walk the walk. Yelp, for example, has enacted an actionable feature in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
On Thursday, Yelp announced the introduction of a new consumer alert that will warn users when businesses are accused of racist conduct. The feature will prompt you to follow a related link with more information on the incident. While the company reports that reviews of Black-owned businesses boomed this summer -- up 617% compared to last -- vice president of user operations Noorie Malik said that "volume of reviews warning users of racist behavior" climbed, as well.
"Communities have always turned to Yelp in reaction to current events at the local level," Malik wrote in a blog post this week. "As the nation reckons with issues of systemic racism, we’ve seen in the last few months that there is a clear need to warn consumers about businesses associated with egregious, racially-charged actions to help people make more informed spending decisions."
Yelp's consumer alerts aren't entirely new. The feature has been around since 2012, but previously, as a warning system for business's accused of manipulation or unusual activity in some form. Now, the company will add a specific focus for racist behavior.
"Increasingly, consumers across the U.S. are voting with their dollars by supporting businesses that align with their values," Malik wrote. "As always, we continue to evaluate how we can best use our platform to build a better, more equitable and inclusive environment where consumers and businesses can interact safely and fully informed."
The update, however, is also not the only show of support Yelp has displayed as of late. This summer alone, the company partnered with My Black Receipt to launch its free and searchable Black-owned businesses attribute while also joining in on the 15 Percent Pledge, an initiative to encourage retailers to partner with more Black-owned businesses.
