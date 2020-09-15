Yelp's New Feature Makes It Easier to Find & Support Latino-Owned Restaurants
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by eating!
We should be celebrating Latino culture every day, but for the next month, we have an added reason to scarf down empanadas and perform our own spirited rendition of Selena's "Amor Prohibido" to an audience of shampoo bottles.
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, which falls between September 15 and October 15, Yelp is rolling out a new feature in partnership with Momento Latino that makes it easier to find and support local Latino-owned restaurants -- especially in this time of economic crisis.
COVID-19 has disproportionately hurt business owners of color, with Latinos facing one of the harshest impacts, the Pew Research Center found. In fact, according to CNBC, 86% of Latino-owned small businesses saw a major hit while two-thirds didn't even expect to continue operating past the six month mark if conditions didn't improve.
View this post on Instagram
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Yelp to support Latino-owned businesses," founder of Momento Latino Henry R. Muñoz III said in a statement. "Latinos are entrepreneurs and the fastest growing segment of small business in every state and every market sector in America, contributing over two trillion dollars annually to our nation’s economy. During COVID 19, Latino business owners were disproportionately left out of the economic stimulus effort, and have been struggling to keep their heads above water, despite the critical role their businesses play in communities across our country. There has never been a more important time to recognize their contributions, and with Yelp's partnership, we're excited to lift up their work, and support their success as part of Latinx Heritage Month."
US and Canadian Businesses will now include a "Latinx" label so you can easily identify them as you're scrolling through an endless list of dinner spots. You can specifically seek out Latino-owned restaurants using the platform's "amenities" section, as well.
