Yelp's New Feature Makes It Easier to Find & Support Latino-Owned Restaurants

We should be celebrating Latino culture every day, but for the next month, we have an added reason to scarf down empanadas and perform our own spirited rendition of Selena's "Amor Prohibido" to an audience of shampoo bottles.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, which falls between September 15 and October 15, Yelp is rolling out a new feature in partnership with Momento Latino that makes it easier to find and support local Latino-owned restaurants -- especially in this time of economic crisis.

COVID-19 has disproportionately hurt business owners of color, with Latinos facing one of the harshest impacts, the Pew Research Center found. In fact, according to CNBC, 86% of Latino-owned small businesses saw a major hit while two-thirds didn't even expect to continue operating past the six month mark if conditions didn't improve.