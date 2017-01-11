News

Oh Shit, the Yeti Is Totally Real

By Published On 11/22/2016 By Published On 11/22/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Previously in the real world, it was proven that bigfoot totally exists because of a blurry photo that is 100 percent proof of this monster's existence. Now, there's hard evidence that bigfoot's cousin the yeti is totally freaking real. It's incontrovertible. 

The above video was taken in the Republic of Bashkortostan (just north of Kazakhstan) as a couple Russian blokes drive a snowy byway. Up ahead of the vehicle, a bipedal something or other runs across the road. Naturally, it's blurry as hell, probably because yetis don't want to be seen. Whatever it is that's crossing the road looks pretty small and it's definitely the yeti or a yeti baby. Or an old yeti with a bad back. A Babushka yeti. Babiyeti.

via GIPHY

The yeti is pretty engrained in the culture of Bashkortostan, according to RT.com. It's a region that has frequent yeti sightings and a rich trove of folklore about the abominable snowman. So it makes sense this is the region where the yeti actually lives and why it was caught on camera leaving absolutely no questions about whether or not the yeti exists.

Or the blurry biped could be a kid in a coat, but probably not. That seems less likely than the figure being a mythical beast. It's definitely a mythical animal. 2016 owes it to us all to make this a yeti. It's a yeti.

h/t Uproxx

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Hackers Only Need 6 Seconds to Steal Your Credit Card Information

related

READ MORE
This Mysterious Video of a UFO Flying Over Chile Has Experts Completely Baffled

related

READ MORE
This 'Rocky Horror' Halloween Light Show Would Make Dr. Frank-N-Furter Swoon

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like