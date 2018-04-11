Yodeling Walmart Boy Went on 'Ellen' and Explained Country Living and His Yodel Origins

By now, you know and love Mason Ramsey. You may know him as Yodeling Walmart Boy, but the 11-year-old son of Illinois certainly lives deep inside your heeeaaaarrrrt by now. He's conquered Walmart aisles, the world of EDM, influenced the Spotify charts, and now he's taken over television with an appearance on Ellen, as you can see above.
In the interview, he explains the finer points of country living, which according to Mason involves loafing on hay bales with a weed in your mouth. During his pilgrimage to Ellen, Mason explained, he rode a plane for the first time (though he preferred his limo ride), got the chance to try sparkling water (not a fan), and fired shots at his grandfather's singing ability -- all because he yodeled in a grocery aisle. It's a beautiful story that's going to make a wild Oliver Stone biopic.
Maybe the best part of the video is when Ellen references Mason's dream of someday playing at the Grand Ole Opry. He lights up and confirms that he knows it takes a lifetime of work to get there. Then (spoiler) at the end of the episode, Ellen announces to the young yodeler that he's going to play the Grand Ole Opry this very weekend -- and Walmart is going to give him a $15,000 college scholarship (he mentioned college as another ambition, and boy is he going to do well there after all this). Then the 11-year-old boy cries and if you don't join him, you're honestly kind of a jerk.
No word on how Ellen will assist Mason Ramsey in his other dream: "I'm gonna move to Florida and I'm gonna work my way up in a motorhome." All in due time.
