The Walmart Yodeling Boy Is Drawing Praise From the World's Biggest DJs

After his yodeling rendition of "Lovesick Blues" at a Walmart in Harrisburg, Illinois went viral, Mason Ramsey became the internet's coolest 11-year-old. Ramsay and his tapping cowboy boots inspired a glut of memes, and became so popular that his song became fodder for various remixes, all of which made yodeling club-appropriate perhaps for the first time.
Now, the world's biggest DJs are giving their takes on this gravely important matter, Billboard reports. Given the apparent cultural shift that Ramsey unwittingly started, which is seeing country music gain some actual cool points on Twitter, it is no surprise that venerable club lords like Steve Aoki and The Chainsmokers are getting in on all the meme-riffery.
The Chainsmokers gave their endorsement, as have various other DJs.
There has also been a plethora of memes:
Ramsey has been cool with the sudden onrush of fame, and introduced himself to the world in a video posted to his brand new Twitter account earlier this week. He let everyone know that he's great with being called "Little Hank Williams":
Ramsay has been a fixture of his local community for some time, with a local magazine feature last year dubbing him his hometown's "prince of country music." This isn't the first time he's gone viral for singing in in a Walmart: last January, a video of him sitting in a shopping cart and singing "Hey Good Lookin'" by Hank Williams also blew up, but failed to inspire an avalanche of memes.
The original tweet showcasing Ramsey's latest performance has now been viewed 20 million times. The aisle of your local Walmart will never be the same.
