Blueberry Yogurts Are Being Recalled Over Potential Mold Contamination

You'll want to check the label on that yogurt you've set aside for breakfast. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has shared a recall on Lavva brand Blueberry Plant-Based Yogurt.

EVR Foods, Lavva's parent company, has issued a recall on 5.3-ounce containers of the yogurt after tests indicated that there's the potential for mold contamination. The announcement does not specify how wide-ranging the recall is, though it does say the yogurt was distributed nationwide.

If you have Lavva yogurt in the fridge, you're looking for the 5.3-ounce Blueberry Plant-Based Yogurt with an expiration date of February 21, 2021. You'll find that information at the bottom of the yogurt cup. The recalled items are marked with lot #022121, which doubles as the expiration date. The company says that there have been no illnesses from the yogurt cups, and the mold contamination has only been linked to this single date code.

If you've got them, don't risk it. You can return the plant-based yogurt to wherever you bought it for a full refund, or you can contact Lavva directly. It has shared customer support numbers in the recall notification.