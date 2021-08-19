Yogurtland Has a Brand-New Flavor for the Back to School Season

Some things feel like they are forever lost to time, especially the cherished memories of our childhoods, when our Saturday mornings weren’t filled with the minutiae of to-do lists. But thankfully, due to technology and ingenuity, we can recreate and recapture some of those past moments.

Yogurtland is offering a way to tap into the childhood nostalgia of eating a big bowl of sugary cereal with a brand new flavor of frozen yogurt. The Milk ‘N Fruity Cereal is a froyo made to be eaten while sitting next to the TV, watching Saturday morning cartoons and wearing footie pajamas.

The new flavor is made with milk and added fruity cereal flavors. Instantly transport yourself back in time, and maybe share the Milk N’ Fruity Cereal froyo with kids in your life, with this ultimate back-to-school treat. Fans will be able to order the throwback-inspired froyo online at yogurt-land.com, the Yogurtland mobile app, or in-store at participating locations.