Yogurtland Debuts Its Summer 2022 Mango-Heavy Flavor Lineup

Yogurtland has announced its Summer 2022 flavors, which feature two limited-time flavors. You can get Strawberry Mango Sorbet and Passion Fruit Mango Tart at all participating Yogurtland locations while supplies last.

June is also National Mango Month, and to celebrate, Yogurtland is offering up two mango-centric flavors. The Strawberry Mango Sorbet is made with real strawberries and mango, and Yogurtland suggests trying it paired with Chili Chamoy Gummy Bears made with Tajín and Chamoy as a topping. The Passion Fruit Mango Tart is a cool and creamy frozen yogurt made with real passion fruit and mangos.

"Our new mango-inspired flavors are the perfect way to celebrate National Mango Month and kick off a sweet summer," said Melissa De Guzman, Yogurtland's senior digital marketing manager, in a press release. "We're also excited to offer our guests the convenience of ordering our flavorologist-crafted Strawberry Mangonada Cup online, which allows fans to easily choose a delicious flavor and topping combination in one click."

In addition to these exciting new flavors, you'll also be able to get the Strawberry Mangonada cup with your order online at yogurt-land.com or through DoorDash or the Yogurtland app. The cup comes with the Strawberry Mango Sorbet, Chamoy Gummy Bears, Tajín, Chamoy, fresh Mango Pieces, and Strawberry Bubble Burst Boba. It sounds like the ultimate summer treat.