This Theme Park Is Offering Work Spaces on Its Wi-Fi Equipped Ferris Wheel

Let’s be real: You probably got tired of your work from home setup months ago. Who could blame you? Most of us have been staring at the same walls or out the same windows for more than half the year and would love to switch things up. Options are limited, given that we’re still feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and dealing with surges, but Japanese theme park Yomiuriland has an interesting solution.

The amusement park, located in the western suburbs of Tokuo, is offering people working from home the opportunity to take an “Amusement Workation.” The package, according to CNN, costs 1,900 yen (about $18) for one person and 3,600 yen (roughly $34) for two guests. Those who opt into this “Workation” will be able to set up shop poolside in a “work booth” featuring a table, chairs, Wi-Fi, and outlets but that’s not even the coolest option they have.

If you’d prefer to get really creative with your co-working space, Yomiuriland offers the option to set up your workspace inside the Ferris wheel. It’s not just any old Ferris wheel, of course. It’s Wi-Fi-equipped so you’ll be able to take calls and get things done while you take in the view from the top.

It wouldn’t be an “Amusement Workation” if the fun stopped when the workday ended. According to CNN, those who pay for this package will have the option to check out all the attractions inside Yomiuriland, including laser tag, the botanical garden, a haunted house, go-karts, and the Bandit roller coaster. Doing so will cost a little extra, though.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place throughout the park. Amusement parks across all of Japan have asked guests to avoid screaming while on rides. Visitors will not have to wear masks during the “Amusement Workation,” but they are strongly advised to consider it. Really, at this point, you should know that wearing one is in your best interest. Don’t be a jerk.

For the moment, only Japanese citizens can buy into Yomiuiland’s “Amusement Workation.” Tickets are available starting October 15.