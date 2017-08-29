You Can Make Your Own Healthy Ice Cream With This $50 Machine

Ice cream does not grow on trees. Nor does it appear when you stand in the front of the mirror and says its name three times. But even though these harsh truths may be hard to face when you're in need of dessert, it's reassuring to know that you can make your own damn ice cream in a matter of minutes, thanks to the soft serve visionaries at a company called Yonanas.
While it isn't exactly an ice cream maker, the Yonanas frozen Healthy Dessert Maker is basically its health-obsessed cousin. To use it, all you have to do it put frozen fruit in the machine, turn it on, and watch ribbons of soft-serve ice cream pour out. It looks foolproof, as any desert-making contraption should be. Observe:
Ice cream has exploded into the health food world -- as disconcerting as that might sound -- in recent years. Yonanas is pretty much carrying on the tradition of Halo Top, which just released a new low-calorie pint of pumpkin pie-flavored goodness, in addition to seven other flavors such as Rainbow Swirl and Pancakes and Waffles.
The Yonanas machine, on the other hand, allows you to make your own delicacy, and without spending a fortune in the process. The original model retails for $50, while a more powerful elite model runs $105. And unlike other hifalutin machines that promise a revolution but deliver nothing, Yonanas has inspired a good deal of customer faith, with a four-star rating on Amazon after almost 2,000 reviews. Suffice it to say that you can engineer your own version of Halo Top in your kitchen, and with minimal outlay, to boot.
