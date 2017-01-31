This Guy Slacklining and Slipping Over Yosemite Falls Will Make Your Stomach Churn

It's almost a half mile up from the upper Yosemite Falls to the bottom of the lower falls. (That's also just called the ground.) It takes hours to get to the top on foot. But going down could take just a matter of seconds if you're not careful.
One thrill-seeker almost discovered almost discovered how fast a fall from Yosemite Falls could be. The brave, barefooted daredevil slacklined between two precipices of the upper falls in California's Sierra Nevada mountains. The four-and-a-half minute video shows the brave soul (well, mostly their feet) slowly stepping across open air with a massive distance between their feet and the ground.
Things almost go south for the adrenaline junky, when they slip early in the video. Fortunately, precautions were taken and the slackliner traverses the falls successfully. However, that doesn't stop the footage of the trek from being absolutely stomach churning.
If you're scared of heights, this one might leave your palms a little sweaty. Fortunately for you, it's just a video. Mop up your palms, you're leaving grease marks on the couch.
