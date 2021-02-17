Here's How to See the Famous Yosemite 'Firefall' This Year

The Yosemite "firefall" is a rare and spectacular phenomenon where the setting sun illuminates Horsetail Falls in Yosemite National Park, causing it to look like flowing lava. With the 2021 firefall season now upon us, there are a few things you should know before trying to catch a glimpse.

When will the Yosemite firefall be visible this year?

The firefall only appears for a few days in late February, and only if specific conditions are met: there has to be enough snow in February to feed the waterfall, daytime temperatures must be warm enough to melt the packed snow, and the sky must be clear at sunset to let the sun rays in.

This year, the sun will align with Horsetail Falls for about 10 minutes each evening between February 12 and February 24, according to the National Park Service and YosemiteFirefall.com. If the aforementioned conditions are met, this is when you'll get to see the waterfall turn orange.

In 2020, the firefall didn't make an appearance at all due to unusually dry winter weather. This year, experts are more optimistic that you'll be able to see Horsetail Falls glow. That is, of course, if you can get a ticket.

