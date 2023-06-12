A Gorgeous Lunar Rainbow at Yosemite Was Caught on Timelapse Video

A photographer named Shreenivasan Manievannan just captured a timelapse video of a lunar rainbow arching over waterfalls during the most recent full moon. The time-lapsed scene gives the natural phenomenon a particularly ethereal feel.

In our day-to-day lives, it is easy to feel disconnected from magic; there's nothing particularly inspiring or whimsical about taking out the trash, tip-tapping at your keyboard, and googling how to reduce your work-related body aches. But, there is so much more to life than our jobs—and a beautiful reminder of that was recently captured at Yosemite National Park .

A lunar rainbow, or moonbow as it is sometimes called, is created when the moon's light is refracted through water droplets in the air—very similar to how a regular rainbow is made, just swap the sun for the moon. The scientific understanding is certainly cool—but even without knowing why it exists, watching this lunar rainbow is engrossing. It looks like the backdrop of one of my favorite fantasy novels, where adventure and excitement are promised.

Throughout history, lunar rainbows have taken on special, and sometimes spiritual significance, with a common belief that the appearance of one is a sign of hope. The 1700s poet William Cole wrote about the atmospheric phenomenon, capturing the science and whimsy in a single line:

The atmosphere with humid vapors flow / And the moon displays her lunar bow

Manievannan posted the video of the Yosemite event to Instagram.

"Moonbow this year was phenomenal with an epic snowpack in the Sierra Nevada," Manievannan said in the caption. "This is a combo of real time video capture along with Timelapse shots to capture the trailing stars on a full moon night!"