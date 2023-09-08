A 200-Foot Crack in a Yosemite Cliff Has Shut Down a Popular Climbing Area

Heads up, California-based rock climbers! If you're planning a visit to Yosemite National Park to train and improve your climbing skills, you might want to know about the latest advisory released by the park.

A popular rock climbing area in the park was recently closed due to a large crack in a granite cliff. According to the park's website, the crack is located on the western side of the Royal Arches formation, and it is near Super Slide, a climbing route in the area.

The park had no choice but to temporarily close the zone for safety reasons. As the website reports, the crack has led to the partial detachment of a large block of rock, and to reduce the risk from rockfall, the National Park Service is closing all routes between and including Peruvian Flake West to the Rhombus Wall, and the famous routes of Serenity Crack and Sons of Yesterday, as well as Super Slide, will be closed as well.