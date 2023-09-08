A 200-Foot Crack in a Yosemite Cliff Has Shut Down a Popular Climbing Area
The National Park Service closed select areas and trails to prevent rockfall.
Heads up, California-based rock climbers! If you're planning a visit to Yosemite National Park to train and improve your climbing skills, you might want to know about the latest advisory released by the park.
A popular rock climbing area in the park was recently closed due to a large crack in a granite cliff. According to the park's website, the crack is located on the western side of the Royal Arches formation, and it is near Super Slide, a climbing route in the area.
The park had no choice but to temporarily close the zone for safety reasons. As the website reports, the crack has led to the partial detachment of a large block of rock, and to reduce the risk from rockfall, the National Park Service is closing all routes between and including Peruvian Flake West to the Rhombus Wall, and the famous routes of Serenity Crack and Sons of Yesterday, as well as Super Slide, will be closed as well.
The crack is already so famous that it has earned a name: Super Natural. According to IFLScience.com, the crack is already 200 feet long and growing.
Earlier this year, Yosemite National Park faced other major closures related to imperious weather conditions and rockfall. In February, a few roads and areas had to close after a massive rockfall took place at El Capitan, while in March, the park was forced to close down indefinitely because of severe snowfall.
For more information and to stay up to date with the latest Yosemite climbing conditions, you can visit this website.