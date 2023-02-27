Yosemite National Park Is Closed Due to Severe Winter Weather

If you were planning an early-March visit to Yosemite National Park, you might want to reschedule.

Yesterday, Yosemite National Park announced that the park, due to "severe winter conditions," will remain closed through Wednesday, March 1. According to a Facebook post published by the park's official account, travel on all park roads is only available to administrative traffic.

Don't be too quick on planning visits for March 2, though. The park, in fact, might be closed until Thursday based on conditions, according to the park's official Twitter account, and Yosemite Valley is under a winter storm watch that could result in massive wind gusts and snow accumulations of two to five feet at higher elevations, SFGate notes. A total closure, the park said, is somewhat of a rare occurrence, but it happens at least once every few years.

Some Twitter users expressed their concern regarding hotel reservations. "What happens if we already have hotel reservations within the park and it closes?" asked one of them in the announcement thread. "What if we are already in the park and it gets closed?" According to the park's account, if the park closes before you arrive, you will receive a refund, and if it closes after you arrive, you'll be evacuated when it is safe to do so.

The full closure comes only days after a massive rockslide on the side of El Capitan was caught on video. The phenomenon led to some area and road closures, including the area from approximately El Capitan picnic area to El Capitan Crossover, on the north side of the Merced River.