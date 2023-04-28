Yosemite National Park Closures Due to Flooding Risk Start Today

Yosemite National Park announced this week that large areas of the park will close beginning Friday night as they are anticipating extensive flooding due to a coming heat wave.

According to the park's announcement, the closure of most of Yosemite Valley will begin at 10 pm on April 28 and will remain in place until at least Wednesday, May 3. Lodging and campground reservations for eastern Yosemite Valley will be automatically canceled and refunded, while wilderness permits will need to be rescheduled.

As for western Yosemite Valley, this area of the park will remain open. The park is warning that it could still close this area as well should traffic congestion or parking issues become a concern. Additionally, emergency response could be delayed for those who choose to visit the park right now.

The areas of the park that will remain open include:

Tunnel View, Bridalveil Fall (though the trail is closed at the bottom), El Capitan Meadow, and Valley View in western Yosemite Valley

Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias (though Mariposa Grove Road is closed, hiking to the grove is an option)

Wawona (including the Yosemite History Center and Wawona Hotel)

Hetch Hetchy



The park also shared a map detailing which areas are impacted by the closure: