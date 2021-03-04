See Gorgeous Photos of the 2021 Yosemite 'Firefall'

The "firefall" at Yosemite National Park is a spectacular sight that can be hard to catch under the best circumstances.

For a brief period almost every year, Horsetail Fall catches the sun in a way that makes it look as though fiery lava is tumbling over the eastern edge of El Capitan. It, however, only appears for a little while, and it doesn't necessarily happen every year. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its growing popularity, Yosemite required reservations to view the "firefall," which appeared for about 10 minutes every night over a period of just less than two weeks.

Fortunately, unlike in 2020, visitors were able to see the "firefall" and capture spectacular photos of the sight. Here are a few of the images that park-goers shared on social media.