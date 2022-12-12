Here's How You Can See the Yosemite 'Firefall' Next February

Is there anything better than the great outdoors? Probably not if you require cell service and Wi-Fi at all times, but on the off chance you don't, there are 63 gorgeous US National Parks for you to explore.

Chief among them, settled in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California, is Yosemite National Park. Yosemite is home to many eye-catching natural wonders, from its giant, ancient sequoia trees, to the towering granite cliffs of El Capitan and Half Dome.

There's plenty to see and do year-round, but one natural phenomena can only be seen for a few weeks in late February.

Every year at that time, Yosemite's Horsetail Fall creates an illusion so bright that it appears the water teeming down from the cliffs has caught fire. It's a gorgeous sight to behold, and has gained viral fame (and led to more crowding) in recent years for its Instagram-friendliness.

Yosemite announced last week that it plans to reinstate the reservation process for park visits in anticipation of crowds hoping to catch the "firefall" phenomena. Reservations will now be required for the weekends of February 10-12, 17-19, and 24-26.

However, if you're visiting Monday through Thursday, you're in the clear. If you already have lodging reservations at Yosemite Valley, Wawona, Foresta or Yosemite West then you won't need an additional reservation.

Reservations are expected to open up on January 13 at 8 am PST.