Yosemite Is Launching a Lottery System for Campsite Reservations

Earlier this month, national parks across the US announced plans to limit visitors, once again requiring tickets to avoid overcrowding and mitigate COVID risks. And while each site is handling the shift differently, Yosemite National Park adopted a reservation system for overnight camping. The only problem? Bookings were snatched up within minutes of their release.

To solve this, the California national park has now pivoted towards a lottery system that makes campground reservations more accessible to the masses, USA Today reports.

"Hopeful campers take days off work and recruit family and friends to simultaneously try to make any possible reservation," Yosemite wrote on its website. "Still, many are unsuccessful year after year, causing frustration, disappointment, and feeling the system is flawed and unfair. We regularly receive complaints from users saying they were unsuccessful because they are not computer savvy, their computers or internet connections are not fast enough, or that bots (automated computer systems) got all the reservations, or that some users receive preferential treatment."

Yosemite is piloting the program, titled Early Access Lottery, at one of its most popular campsites (North Pines) in hopes of providing a "more equitable experience" to campers as demand grows.

Here's how it works: Applicants will have a couple of weeks to enter the lottery by paying a $10 nonrefundable fee. Winners will be chosen at random and will be given time to make a $36 reservation before peak dates are released to the public.

Applications will be available on Recreation.Gov between now and February 6, 2022, at 11 pm. Approximately 640 winners will be chosen on February 10 and notified via email.