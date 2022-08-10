Yosemite National Park's Mariposa Grove Reopens After Being Closed Due to a Wildfire

Last month, Yosemite National Park had to close sections of its park after raging wildfires tore through California and encroached on the area. After the Washburn Fire, which began on July 7, was 87% extinguished, officials were able to reopen the nearby Wawona community in late July. At that time, park officials said Mariposa Grove and the Wawona Campgrounds would be closed indefinitely.

Now, the Los Angeles Times reports that Mariposa Grove reopened to the public on August 10. The Washburn fire is now completely contained, and only a few hiking trails are still closed following the fire. The Wawona Campgrounds were reopened to the public on August 1.

"There's definitely evidence that a fire came through. If you're a visitor and you drive up, you're going to see the burned area between the depot and the grove, but once you get to the grove and go up, everything's great," Yosemite Park Ranger Scott Gediman told the LA Times.

While there are fire marks on certain trees, the Washburn fire destroyed none of the grove's 500 sequoia trees. Hundreds of people from all over the world made their way to Mariposa Grove to celebrate the park's reopening.

"It was just a real sense of relief, a sense of excitement and celebration," Gediman continued. "People were thrilled to see the Mariposa Grove and relieved a little bit because they were worried about the trees."

For those who want to make your way over to Yosemite now, just make sure you make an online reservation for entry. Timed entry reservations will be required to enter the national park until September 30.