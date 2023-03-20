Here's What to Know About Yosemite National Park's Reopening

One of the nation's most popular national parks is again open to the public after nearly a month of being closed to visitors.

Yosemite National Park first closed on February 25 after it was hit by more than 15 feet of snow, and has been shuttered to visitors ever since. But on Saturday, minimal public access to the park was restored.

As the park outlined in a series of tweets, Yosemite Valley is now open "from sunrise to sunset" with limited services available with Highway 140 (El Portal Road) named as the only point of access as of this writing. In addition, Hetch Hetchy is reopening from 8 am to 5 pm daily, but it will only be accessible via Highway 120 west of Yosemite and Evergreen Road.

Many closures within the park remain in effect, namely any other roads or parts of the park, including Big Oak Flat and Wawona Roads.