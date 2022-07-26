Parts of Yosemite National Park & Sierra National Forest Closed Due to Wildfires

Two separate wildfires spread throughout parts of Yosemite National Park and Sierra National Forest in recent weeks, causing closures at both locations. The Washburn Fire affected Yosemite, while the Oak Fire impacted the Sierra National Forest. Both are happening in proximity to each other, and the Oak Fire caused California Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency.

According to the National Park Service, the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias and Wawona Campground in Yosemite National Park are closed, and the community of Wawona will reopen on July 28. The Washburn Fire has been burning for a little over two weeks now, and firefighters have attempted to contain it. According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, by July 26, the fire had been 87% contained.

The National Forest Service reported on July 24 that the Oak Fire had expanded to 11,900 acres. By July 26, Cal Fire reported that the fire had been 26% contained but had covered more than 18,000 acres at that point. Due to the Oak Fire, large portions of Sierra National Forest have been closed to the public. "This closure will support public safety by keeping public members out of hazardous burn areas and will allow firefighting resources to combat the Fire without public interference," the Forest Service website states.

"Without urgent action, wildfires could eliminate countless more iconic giant sequoias," Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said in a press release on July 22. "We can and must do more to protect giant sequoias using all the tools and flexibilities available to us. This emergency action to reduce fuels before a wildfire occurs will protect unburned giant sequoia groves from the risks of high-severity wildfires."

Both fires required the surrounding areas to be evacuated, and there has been significant destruction to the area's forests and property. You can find a complete list of road closures and evacuations related to the Oak Fire on the Cal Fire website. For similar information regarding the Washburn Fire, visit the National Wildfire Coordinating Group's InciWeb.

The Forest Service reports that of the 37 Sequoia groves in California's national forests, all but five have been burned or partially burned.