Yosemite National Park Is Severely Overcrowded Right Now

If you're planning to head over to Yosemite National Park this summer, you might want to plan your visit very carefully. Right now, the park is witnessing incredibly high levels of tourism, which is resulting in major traffic congestions and delays.

You might be stuck in your car for up to four hours at peak times, SFGate reports. While summer is known to be a very busy season for the park, this year's crowds are especially large. Partially, the uptick in visits is due to the park's decision of not putting a reservation system in place, which in the past helped cap daily visits. This is the first post-pandemic year in which reservations aren't required anymore.

Nature is to "blame" as well, at least for a couple of areas. Due to the heavy snowfall that hit Yosemite earlier this year, a few roads are still closed, including Tioga Road and Glacier Point Road, and visitors who would normally go those routes are being redirected onto other roads, resulting in more intense traffic.

Snowfall has impacted tourism as well. USA Today notes that the historic snowfall over the winter has allowed the park's peak waterfall season to extend past its usual ending in late May. As local hotel owners told SFGate, many guests who had originally booked trips during March, April, and May, have rebooked them for the summer.

To help visitors enjoy the beauty of Yosemite without getting stuck into traffic, the park has put out a few advisories via both its website and social media alerting visitors to traffic jams and road closures, and giving advice on how to best navigate the area. The main piece of advice is to arrive early (before 8 am) and stay late, and, if possible, visitors should plan to visit the park during the week instead of weekends.

To prevent roads from getting too busy with cars, visitors are also encouraged to ride a YARTS bus to access the park. If you do, however, decide to drive your own car, the park is advising you to park it for the entire duration of your stay instead of driving it from site to site. To help with this, free shuttles are available to get you around Yosemite Valley. As a disclaimer, though, the park is reminding visitors that during busy days, shuttles will likely be full, and additional wait times are therefore likely. Riding a bike or walking is another good option if you're looking to avoid traffic and do not want to wait for a bus.

You should also stock up. Make sure you grab enough food and water with you—if there are significant delays, you want to be prepared. The park is also advising visitors to follow the popular evergreen travel advice to use restrooms whenever they are available.

If you're not sure about the current conditions in Yosemite and are worried about traffic and delays, the park has got your back. For current traffic conditions, you can text "ynptraffic" to 333111, and you'll get all the latest updates to better help you plan your visit.

For more information, you can visit Yosemite's website.